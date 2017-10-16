WMAZ
Fromm Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Second Time

WMAZ 10:30 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

For the second time in four weeks, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has been named the SEC Freshman of the week. The true freshman led the Bulldogs to a 53-28 rout over Missouri this past weekend in Athens as the Dawgs improved to 7-0 on the season, their best start since 2005. 

The Houston County grad completed 16-26 passes, threw for 326 yards (a career high), 2 TD, and also rushed for a score as well. He is ranked second in the league in Passing Efficiency at 170.4 through seven games. The Dawgs are now the number 3 team in the AP Poll and have a bye week before they play Florida on October 28th in Jacksonville. 

 

