Fromm Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Second Time

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

For the second time in four weeks, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has been named the SEC Freshman of the week. The true freshman led the Bulldogs to a 53-28 rout over Missouri this past weekend in Athens as the Dawgs improved to 7-0 on the season, their best start since 2005.

The Houston County grad completed 16-26 passes, threw for 326 yards (a career high), 2 TD, and also rushed for a score as well. He is ranked second in the league in Passing Efficiency at 170.4 through seven games. The Dawgs are now the number 3 team in the AP Poll and have a bye week before they play Florida on October 28th in Jacksonville.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV