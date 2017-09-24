Fromm's first pass in SEC game was a perfect flea flicker for a UGA touchdown

Sep 23, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Looking through the doorway into the Georgia Bulldogs locker room prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATHENS, Ga. -- That's how you start your first SEC game.

It took the Georgia Bulldogs just one play on offense to get on the board against Mississippi State on Saturday in a game that ended up being a 31-3 blowout by Georgia.

After the defense forced Mississippi State to go three-and-out, quarterback Jake Fromm handed off to Nick Chubb who tossed the ball back to Fromm on the flea-flicker. That left Terry Godwin wide open for a 59-yard touchdown.

The one-play drive took 10 seconds.

59 yard UGA flea flicker for a TD to start their 1st offensive series!#MSSTvsUGA pic.twitter.com/wRJcEgsy1C — Skye Underwood (@SkyeUnderwood) September 23, 2017

"As receivers, we love for that first play to be a pass, and we went out there and executed it and put our team on top. You’re all smiles because you know if you do your part, everything’s going to fall in place," Godwin said after the game. "I knew for a fact I was going to catch it. To me, I was too wide open not to catch that ball."

Godwin was wide open, and it set the tone early for Georgia's offense. It kept Mississippi State's defense guessing for the rest of the night, paving the way for running back Nick Chubb to have some productive carries and two touchdowns. Chubb finished with 81 yards.

Saturday was Fromm's first SEC game since taking over the starting duties for the Bulldogs.

Everyone from the players and coaches has said time and time again that no moment for Fromm is too big, even as a freshman. He proved that again by executing a trick play touchdown pass in his first SEC game.

"For him to come out here and put on the show that he did and make the changes that he did, it was awesome. He came out here and helped us come out with a W," Godwin said. "It makes my job very easy because with him back there because with him knowing the coverages, know when to change the play, knowing what to change it to, it just gives us the momentum to go out and catch the ball. We know he’s going to put us in the right spots to make the right plays."

The team knew for a couple days that the flea flicker would be the offense's first play. Tight end Isaac Nauta, who had a 49-yard touchdown reception later in the game, said the execution on the play felt good.

"We practice hard all week. We wanted to come out and be as physical as we could and make a statement. We’re here to run the ball down your throat, to make plays and I think we did that here tonight. We’ve still got a lot to clean up. I do as well," he said.

Head coach Kirby Smart commended offensive coordinator Jim Chaney for the play.

"It’s a momentum play. It doesn’t win everything for you, but it certainly slows them down, makes them a little less aggressive on the run. Talked to Jim about in early in the week and thought it was there, and it worked. Looks like a good call when it works," Smart said.

Fromm became the starter for Georgia after sophomore Jacob Eason was injured in the team's opening game against Appalachian State.

Fromm is now 3-0 in games he has started, and the Bulldogs are 4-0.

Godwin has now four touchdowns this season.

PHOTOS | UGA blows out Mississippi State

© 2017 WXIA-TV