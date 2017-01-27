Full Court Press Jan. 27

Another Friday night brings another exciting night of action for high school basketball teams around central Georgia. Here's how they fared:
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Central
Pike Co.
----------------------------------
Perry
Howard
HIGHLIGHTS AT 11
----------------------------------
Kendrick
Rutland
----------------------------------
Westside
Southwest
HIGHLIGHTS AT 11
----------------------------------
FPD
Wilkinson Co.
----------------------------------
Twiggs Co.
Mt. de Sales
----------------------------------
Stratford
Tattnall Square
HIGHLIGHTS AT 11
----------------------------------
Bleckley Co.
Dublin
---------------------------------
Johnson Co.
Treutlen
HIGHLIGHTS AT 11
----------------------------------
Veterans
Thomas Co. Central
----------------------------------
Northside
Houston Co.
----------------------------------
Warner Robins
Bainbridge
----------------------------------
Jackson
Peach Co.
----------------------------------
Spalding
Upson-Lee
----------------------------------
Mary Persons
West Laurens
----------------------------------
Dodge Co.
Telfair Co.
----------------------------------
Trinity-Sharpsburg
Windsor
---------------------------------
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Central
Pike Co.
----------------------------------
Perry
Howard
HIGHLIGHTS AT 11
----------------------------------
Kendrick
Rutland
----------------------------------
Westside
Southwest
HIGHLIGHTS AT 11
----------------------------------
FPD
Wilkinson Co.
----------------------------------
Twiggs Co.
Mt. de Sales
----------------------------------
Stratford
Tattnall Square
HIGHLIGHTS AT 11
----------------------------------
Bleckley Co.
Dublin
---------------------------------
Johnson Co.
Treutlen
HIGHLIGHTS AT 11
----------------------------------
Veterans
Thomas Co. Central
----------------------------------
Northside
Houston Co.
----------------------------------
Warner Robins
Bainbridge
----------------------------------
Jackson
Peach Co.
----------------------------------
Spalding
Upson-Lee
----------------------------------
Mary Persons
West Laurens
----------------------------------
Dodge Co.
Telfair Co.
----------------------------------
Trinity-Sharpsburg
Windsor
----------------------------------
