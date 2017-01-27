WMAZ
Close

Full Court Press Jan. 27

Full Court Press Live at 5

Jeff Vinton, WMAZ 6:26 PM. EST January 27, 2017


Another Friday night brings another exciting night of action for high school basketball teams around central Georgia. Here's how they fared: 

BOYS BASKETBALL: 

Central 

Pike Co. 

----------------------------------

Perry

Howard 

HIGHLIGHTS AT 11 

----------------------------------

Kendrick

Rutland 

----------------------------------

Westside 

Southwest 

HIGHLIGHTS AT 11 

----------------------------------

FPD

Wilkinson Co. 

----------------------------------

Twiggs Co. 

Mt. de Sales 

----------------------------------

Stratford 

Tattnall Square 

HIGHLIGHTS AT 11 

----------------------------------

Bleckley Co. 

Dublin 

---------------------------------

Johnson Co. 

Treutlen

HIGHLIGHTS AT 11 

----------------------------------

Veterans 

Thomas Co. Central 

----------------------------------

Northside

Houston Co.

----------------------------------

Warner Robins 

Bainbridge

----------------------------------

Jackson 

Peach Co. 

----------------------------------

Spalding

Upson-Lee

----------------------------------

Mary Persons

West Laurens

----------------------------------

Dodge Co. 

Telfair Co.

----------------------------------

Trinity-Sharpsburg

Windsor

---------------------------------

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Central 

Pike Co. 

----------------------------------

Perry

Howard 

HIGHLIGHTS AT 11 

----------------------------------

Kendrick

Rutland 

----------------------------------

Westside 

Southwest 

HIGHLIGHTS AT 11 

----------------------------------

FPD

Wilkinson Co. 

----------------------------------

Twiggs Co. 

Mt. de Sales 

----------------------------------

Stratford 

Tattnall Square 

HIGHLIGHTS AT 11 

----------------------------------

Bleckley Co. 

Dublin 

---------------------------------

Johnson Co. 

Treutlen

HIGHLIGHTS AT 11 

----------------------------------

Veterans 

Thomas Co. Central 

----------------------------------

Northside

Houston Co.

----------------------------------

Warner Robins 

Bainbridge

----------------------------------

Jackson 

Peach Co. 

----------------------------------

Spalding

Upson-Lee

----------------------------------

Mary Persons

West Laurens

----------------------------------

Dodge Co. 

Telfair Co.

----------------------------------

Trinity-Sharpsburg

Windsor

----------------------------------

(© 2017 WMAZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories