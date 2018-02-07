Full Coverage: National Signing Day 2018

For local high school students, it's one of the biggest days of their lives. From where they're headed, to how they feel, to pictures of the big day, 13WMAZ.com is your place to follow local stars on National Signing Day.
Dooly County High School
Travis Glover, OT - Georgia State
Desi Lester, WR - East Tennessee State
Chad Thomas, OG - Middle Georgia State
Macon County High School
Christian Meadows - Florida State
Christian Leggette - Tuskegee University
Abisai Gutierrez - Ft. Valley State
Jadarrius Hicks - Highlands Community College
Trey Brown - Ga. Military College
Tra Mathis - Eastern Arizona CC
Akeevious McClendon - Eastern Arizona CC
Ladarruis Hardrick - Mesbi Range CC
Dodge County High School
Veterans High School
Justin Stevens - Reinhardt University
Johnson County High School
Brooks Norton - University of West Georgia
Bran Rawlings - Albany State
Perry High School
Je’corey Burks- Kennesaw State
Houston County High School
Wilkinson County High School
Mary Persons High School
Stratford Academy
Bleckley County High School
Warner Robins High School
Northside High School
Jones County High School
Tattnall Square Academy
Peach County High School
