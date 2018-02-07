Full Coverage: National Signing Day 2018

For local high school students, it's one of the biggest days of their lives. From where they're headed, to how they feel, to pictures of the big day, 13WMAZ.com is your place to follow local stars on National Signing Day.

Dooly County High School

Travis Glover, OT - Georgia State

Desi Lester, WR - East Tennessee State

Chad Thomas, OG - Middle Georgia State

Macon County High School

Christian Meadows - Florida State

Christian Leggette - Tuskegee University

Abisai Gutierrez - Ft. Valley State

Jadarrius Hicks - Highlands Community College

Trey Brown - Ga. Military College

Tra Mathis - Eastern Arizona CC

Akeevious McClendon - Eastern Arizona CC

Ladarruis Hardrick - Mesbi Range CC

Dodge County High School

Veterans High School

Justin Stevens - Reinhardt University

Johnson County High School

Brooks Norton - University of West Georgia

Bran Rawlings - Albany State

Perry High School

Je’corey Burks- Kennesaw State

Houston County High School

Wilkinson County High School

Mary Persons High School

Stratford Academy

Bleckley County High School

Warner Robins High School

Northside High School

Jones County High School

Tattnall Square Academy

Peach County High School

