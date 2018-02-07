Full Coverage: National Signing Day 2018

WMAZ
For local high school students, it's one of the biggest days of their lives. From where they're headed, to how they feel, to pictures of the big day, 13WMAZ.com is your place to follow local stars on National Signing Day.

Send us your Signing Day photos by posting them on Twitter or Instagram using #Tailgate13 or upload them directly to YOUR TAKE.

 

 

Dooly County High School

Travis Glover, OT - Georgia State 
Desi Lester, WR - East Tennessee State 
Chad Thomas, OG - Middle Georgia State 

Macon County High School

Christian Meadows - Florida State
Christian Leggette - Tuskegee University 
Abisai Gutierrez - Ft. Valley State 
Jadarrius Hicks - Highlands Community College
Trey Brown - Ga. Military College
Tra Mathis - Eastern Arizona CC
Akeevious McClendon - Eastern Arizona CC
Ladarruis Hardrick - Mesbi Range CC

 

Dodge County High School

 

Veterans High School

Justin Stevens - Reinhardt University

 

Johnson County High School

Brooks Norton - University of West Georgia 

Bran Rawlings - Albany State

 

Perry High School

Je’corey Burks- Kennesaw State 

 

PHOTOS: Central Georgia's early signees:

 

Houston County High School

 

Wilkinson County High School

 

Mary Persons High School

 

Stratford Academy

 

Bleckley County High School

 

Warner Robins High School

 

Northside High School

 

Jones County High School

 

Tattnall Square Academy

 

Peach County High School

 

