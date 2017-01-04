FVSU'S Tarpkins named SIAC Player of the Week

ATLANTA - The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named Fort Valley State senior Guard/Forward Shekiya Tarpkins as their player of the week.

Tarpkins was honored for scoring 31 points in the Wildcats' 71-65 victory over Kentucky State on New Year's Eve. She was 11 of 20 from the field with two 3-pointers along with six rebounds and four steals in the win.

In 11 games so far this year, Tarpkins is averaging 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the 3-8 (2-1 SIAC) Wildcats.

Fort Valley State will next take the court at the HPE Complex tomorrow night when they will take on SIAC foe Spring Hill College (5-4, 1-0 SIAC). Tip is at 6 p.m.

(© 2017 WMAZ)