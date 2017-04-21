G-Day: Red vs. Black

uga (Photo: uga)

The Day has finally come for the Red and Black spring football game in Athens tomorrow. Its time for the annual Spring football game known as G DAY...

The Bulldogs began Spring drills back on March 21st, and endured 14 practices over the the past month...

UGA is returning to the gridiron after an 8-5 season under Kirby Smart's first year as head coach. A couple of things to watch out for tomorrow will be the quarterback battle between sophomore starter, Jacob Eason and Houston County true freshman Jake Fromm. Eason will lead the Black team and Fromm will control the Red squad...

Gates open at 11:00.. .and game time is scheduled for a 2pm kickoff.

