GCAA All Star Game held at Central Georgia Tech

Some of the best players from the GCAA took the court and showcased their skills in the All-Star game held at Titans Arena Saturday afternoon.

There were two sets of games, the freshmen played first and the sophomores followed. It was a fun and special day for these athletes as a few of them played their last basketball game in Georgia as they are transferring to out-of-state Division 1 programs. Two of those players also played in Central Georgia back when they were in high school.

South Georgia Tech's guard O'Showen Williams, who played at Stratford last year will transfer to App State for next season.

Also playing in today's All-Star game was the 6 foot 10 sophomore Jailan Haslem from Gordon State. Haslem is an alumnus from Northside and will play Division 1 basketball at UNC Charlotte.

