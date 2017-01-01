Georgia Adds two more Verbal Commits

uga (Photo: uga)

The Georgia Bulldogs are starting the new year great. On Sunday they received two more verbal commitments from the Peach State, including a 5 star recruit.

DeAngelo Gibbs is a five star safety from Loganville made his announcement during the Under Armour All American Game. He is ranked number 18 on ESPN's 300 recruiting list.

Then in the U.S All American Game, 4 star athlete Tray Bishop from Dawson verbally committed to Georgia.

According to ESPN 300, Georgia has the second best recruiting class of the nation behind Alabama.

