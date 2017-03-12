Georgia and Georgia Tech make the NIT

Mar 19, 2014; Spokane, WA, USA; General view of the mid court logo during practice before the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Selection Sunday revealed the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will play in the NIT tournament and they could play each other in the second round.

First they need to take care of business in the opening round. Georgia Tech, the 6th seed, was bumped in the first round of the ACC tournament , will host the Indiana Hoosiers, the 3 seed.

The Bulldogs made it to the second round of the SEC tournament but lost to the SEC tournament Champions Kentucky Wildcats. Georgia is the number 2 seed in the Syracuse quadrant and they will host number 7 Belmont.

The Yellow Jackets will play Tuesday at 9 p.m., and the Dawgs will play on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

