Georgia Backup QB Brice Ramsey Leaves UGA

This Spring Practice the Dawgs will have only two scholarship quarterbacks..That's after Brice Ramsey announced he will play as a graduate transfer at another school next season..Ramsey played in 24 games at Georgia as a punter and quarterback..His departure leaves Jacob Eason and Houston County's Jake Fromm as the only two quarterbacks on scholarship..

Defensive back Reggie Wilkerson also said he will play elsewhere next season as a graduate transfer..

