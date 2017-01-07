Georgia beats Missouri 71-66 behind Maten's 17 points

uga (Photo: uga)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Yante Maten scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds Saturday as Georgia defeated Missouri 71-66 in Southeastern Conference play.

The Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1) also got 16 points and four assists from J.J. Frazier, 12 points and five rebounds from Pape Diatta, and 11 points and six rebounds from Juwan Parker.

Frazier, who averages 16 points a game for Georgia, tallied 14 points in the second half.

Terrence Phillips scored 17 points, Jordan Barnett had 15, and K.J. Walton added 13 for Missouri (5-9, 0-2) .

Georgia made 21 of 46 field goals (46 percent) while the Tigers made 25 of 72 shot attempts (35 percent), and won the rebound battle 44-35.

Georgia won for the fifth time in its last seven games. Missouri has lost six straight and six in a row to Georgia. Their last victory over the Bulldogs came on Jan. 15, 2013, when won 79-62 in Columbia.

(© 2017 WMAZ)