Georgia College Postpones Wednesday night games

MILLEDGEVILLE - A water main break near the Georgia College has caused the school to postpone their basketball games planned for Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the school, the water main break on Greene Street in Milledgeville that has affected customers between the intersections of Greene and Clark Streets and Greene and Tattnall Streets, is causing issues for the Centennial Center. These issues are bad enough that the school has decided to postpone their double-header against the University of North Georgia, which were scheduled to be played tomorrow night.

The games will now be played on Monday, Feb. 13. The Lady Bobcats will play at 5:30 and the men will play at 7:30.

The Bobcats will next be on the court on Saturday, Jan. 14 for a double-header against Augusta University. The women will take the court at 1:30 and the men will play at 3:30.

