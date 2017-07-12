Georgia Crush allows adults to chase dreams

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Bond set at $50k for truck driver charged with…Jul 12, 2017, 1:26 p.m.
-
Pastor speaks out after losing two members in I-16 wreckJul 12, 2017, 7:11 p.m.
-
Neighbors react to 16-year-old shooting death in LizellaJul 12, 2017, 7:37 p.m.