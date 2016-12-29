Georgia Junior Bowl at Mercer Friday

CREDIT: Thinkstock, Getty Images

MACON - The Georgia Junior Bowl is set to be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Five Star Stadium on the Mercer University Campus.

93 of the top juniors from around the state of Georgia will play in the game, and The RisingSeniors Foundation, which is the organization in charge of the game, is offering a 50 percent discount on tickets purchased online.

To purchase tickets online, go to www.georgiajuniorbowl.org and when purchasing your tickets use the promo code 50MACON.

Tickets are normally $10, but purchasing your tickets online and using the promo code will let you get tickets for $5.

According to the RisingSeniors website, the foundation was founded by former Georgia Tech and Buffalo Bills running back Joe Burns in 2010 to "inspire athletes to dominate the 5th quarter - that is, life after sports." The website also says the game will feature 15 of the 2018 ESPN Junior 300 national player, five of which are in the top 300.

