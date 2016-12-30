Georgia Junior Bowl Dec. 30

Juniors from around Central Georgia participated in the Junior Bowl and played at Mercer University. Central Georgia was well represented on Team Dedication, and Team Commitment. Team Committment won the 2016 Georgia Junior Bowl 30-10.
Team Commitment:
Trey Brown WR- Macon County
Mitchell Fineran K- Peach County
Christian Armstrong OT- Warner Robins
Team Dedication
Kearis Jackson WR- Peach County
Jeremy Horton WR- Veterans
Xavier Wesley OT- Central
(© 2016 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs