Georgia Junior Bowl Dec. 30

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Juniors from around Central Georgia participated in the Junior Bowl and played at Mercer University. Central Georgia was well represented on Team Dedication, and Team Commitment. Team Committment won the 2016 Georgia Junior Bowl 30-10.

Team Commitment:

Trey Brown WR- Macon County

Mitchell Fineran K- Peach County

Christian Armstrong OT- Warner Robins

Team Dedication

Kearis Jackson WR- Peach County

Jeremy Horton WR- Veterans

Xavier Wesley OT- Central

