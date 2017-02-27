WMAZ
Georgia Southern baseball player taken to hospital after hit by foul ball

Alec McQuade, WXIA 10:42 AM. EST February 27, 2017

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Georgia Southern baseball player Evan McDonald was carted off J.I. Clements Stadium and taken away by an ambulance after he was hit by foul ball in the on-deck circle during Sunday's game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

C.J. Ballard checked his swing in the bottom of the seventh inning. The foul ball sped away and hit McDonald while he was preparing for his at bat. 

A reporter at the game Tweeted that the ball hit McDonald's helmet.

McDonald received medical attention on the field before getting carted off and transported to the hospital. There was a roughly 20 minute delay during the game.

McDonald, a senior, was hitting .200 with four RBIs before Sunday's game. 

Georgia Southern was unable to comment Sunday evening about the condition of McDonald due to HIPPA laws. However, head baseball coach Rodney Hennon Tweeted that he is ok.

Georgia Southern won the game 2-1.

(© 2017 WXIA)


