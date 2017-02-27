Georgia Southern baseball player taken to hospital after hit by foul ball

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Georgia Southern baseball player Evan McDonald was carted off J.I. Clements Stadium and taken away by an ambulance after he was hit by foul ball in the on-deck circle during Sunday's game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

C.J. Ballard checked his swing in the bottom of the seventh inning. The foul ball sped away and hit McDonald while he was preparing for his at bat.

A reporter at the game Tweeted that the ball hit McDonald's helmet.

Evan McDonald being carted off against UGA off a foul ball connected with his helmet. pic.twitter.com/Vs05gOtK0U — SportsJ_GSUBaseball (@Baseball_MMJ) February 26, 2017

McDonald received medical attention on the field before getting carted off and transported to the hospital. There was a roughly 20 minute delay during the game.

McDonald, a senior, was hitting .200 with four RBIs before Sunday's game.

Evan McDonald was just hit by foul ball while on deck and has been taken away from the field by ambulance pic.twitter.com/bkGd6pjcQc — George-Anne Sports (@GeorgeAnneSport) February 26, 2017

Georgia Southern was unable to comment Sunday evening about the condition of McDonald due to HIPPA laws. However, head baseball coach Rodney Hennon Tweeted that he is ok.

We are thankful that Evan McDonald is ok. Appreciate everyone's prayers and concern. Thanks to Eagle Nation for all your support! — Rodney Hennon (@rhennon10) February 26, 2017

Georgia Southern won the game 2-1.

(© 2017 WXIA)