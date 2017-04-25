Georgia Southern Rolls Past Mercer 15-7 in Macon

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

There was a good crowd on hand at OrthoGeorgia Park Tuesday night when the Mercer Bears hosted the Georgia Southern Eagles, but the Eagles came into Macon wanting to send the Mercer fans home early.

The Eagles scored the first two runs of the game in the first, but in the bottom half of the inning the Bears scored three runs, two of them from a Charlie Madden homerun, to take the 3-2 lead.

But Georgia Southern used two four-run innings as well as a three-run inning in the 8th to take down the Bears 15-7.

Mercer will look to split the 2 game series when they travel to Statesboro on Wednesday night.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV