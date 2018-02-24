(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Former UGA and Denver Bronco cornerback Champ Bailey, Crawford County's Kenny Walker along with Falcons owner Arthur Blank, highlighted this year's class.

Owner Tom Cousins, UGA Golf coach Chris Haack, UGA golfer Terri Moody Hancock, Auburn football player Tracy Rocker, and Georgia Tech and Olympic Gold Medalist Sprinter Angelo Taylor were also inducted.

Walker played at Crawford County and helped win back-to-back state championships in 1981 and 1982. He then played basketball at University of Kentucky and was later drafted in the first round by the New York Knicks with the 5th overall pick of the 1986 draft.

Bailey played at the University of Georgia from 1996-1998 and was a first-team All-American. He was drafted with the 7th overall pick in 1999 by the Washington Redskins. He spent 9 years with the Denver Broncos and was a 12-time pro bowler.

