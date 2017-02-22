Georgia Sports Hall of Fame to induct new class Saturday

MACON - A big weekend is on tap for sports fans in central Georgia as the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame will be celebrating another star-studded class of inductees.

The class of 2017 is headlined by former NFL linebacker Keith Brooking, former NFL running back Garrison Hearst and former NFL center Jeff Saturday.

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame CEO Derek Waugh says the Class of 2017 is special.

"We're really excited about it," Waugh said. "We've got a great group going in. They're not only great players, but a lot of them have overcome amazing things where they were to be among the greatest Georgia's ever produced. They are also great people. I think it's going to be a blast getting them all inducted. Sales have gone well, we're going to have a great crowd and I think it's going to be a great electric atmosphere."

Here's the full class of inductees:

Keith Brooking: Senioa, Ga. native, graduated from East Coweta High School, played linebacker at Georgia Tech and in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos during a 15-year career. Brooking is a five-time Pro Bowler. Brooking's career stats can be found here.

Laura Coble: Coble is one of the best amateur golfers in Georgia history. She was inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame in 2013. You can read her full bio here.

Manuel Diaz: Diaz has been the head coach of the Georgia Men's Tennis team for 29 years and has led the team to Southeastern Conference championships in each of the past four years (26 overall SEC championships) along with four NCAA titles. His full bio can be found here.

Willie Gault: Gault is a Griffin, Ga. native and graduate of Griffin High School. He went on to play wide receiver for the University of Tennessee and spent 11 years in the NFL. He was a part of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl championship team. His career stats can be found here.

Matt Harpring: Harpring played basketball at Georgia Tech after graduating from the Marist School in Atlanta. The small forward/shooting guard spent 11 years in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz. Harpring averaged 11.5 points per game and 5.1 rebounds in his career. His career stats can be found here.

Garrison Hearst: Hearst is a native of Lincolnton, Ga., and a graduate of Lincoln County High School. He played running back at Georgia and spent 10 years in the NFL with the Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and ran for 7,966 yards and 30 touchdowns in his NFL career. His full stats can be found here.

Liz Murphey: Murphey is a legendary women's golf coach and women sports administrator from UGA. She led the Lady Bulldogs golf team to 21 team and 18 individual conference championships after the University added women's golf as a varsity sport in 1978. She is also a charter member of the Collegiate Golf Hall of Fame. Murphey passed away in 2005. Her full bio can be found here.

Jeff Saturday: Saturday is an Atlanta native and graduate of Shamrock High School. The offensive lineman went on to play at North Carolina and then went on to play 14 years in the NFL. 13 of those were spent in Indianapolis as Saturday anchored the Colts' offensive line at center in front of QB Peyton Manning. Saturday is a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time first team All-Pro and one-time Super Bowl champion. His career stats can be found here.

You can meet these folks on Saturday between one and 2:30 at the Fan Fest at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. The event is free for the entire family. The Hall of Fame is located at 301 Cherry Street in downtown Macon. About 20 previously inducted members of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame will also be at the Fan Fest and it will be emceed by Phil Schaefer, a member of the Class of 2016 and long time sports caster in Georgia.

