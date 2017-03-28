Georgia Tech Blows Past Mercer 11-3

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears perfect record against in-state teams broke on Tuesday evening when they lost to Georgia Tech 11-3. Mercer is now 4-1 against Georgia teams.

Mercer scored first in the second inning off a Hunter Bening sac fly to right center, but then Tech answered back in the top of the third with 4 runs in the inning.

The Yellowjackets pulled away with a three-run 7th inning to give Mercer their second straight loss. Mercer is now 21-6, while Tech improved to 14-9.

The Bears will look for revenge when they play Georgia Tech for the second game of the series in Atlanta on April 18th.

