Georgia Tech handles Cal State Bakersfield 76-61

NEW YORK (AP) - Josh Okogie scored a game-high 22 points to lead Georgia Tech to a 76-61 win over Cal State Bakersfield in a NIT semifinal Tuesday night.

Ben Lammers finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Georgia Tech, which will take on either Texas Christian or Central Florida in the championship game Thursday night.

Quinton Stephens added 13 points, and Tadric Jackson had 12.

The Yellow Jackets led virtually the entire game, due to a strong defensive effort and excellent ball management. Georgia Tech forced 15 turnovers while only committing seven. Eighteen of the Yellow Jackets' 76 points came off Cal State Bakersfield turnovers.

