Georgia Tech hangs on for 76-72 win over Wofford

Yellow Jackets (Photo: gt)

ATLANTA (AP) - Ben Lammers scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half Josh Heath made four free throws in the final five seconds as Georgia Tech hung on for a 76-72 win Thursday over Wofford.

Tadric Jackson scored all 14 of his points in the first half while making his first start of the season, and the Yellow Jackets (7-4) beat the Terriers (5-8) for the 14th consecutive time, although this was in doubt nearly to the end.

Senior guard Eric Garcia scored a career-high 23 points in his second straight game and his three free throws with five seconds left in the game pulled Wofford to within 72-70.

Heath made a pair of free throws without any time having run off the clock, the Terriers raced down the court and Cameron Jackson scored a short jumper off of an offensive rebound to again pull Wofford within two with just 0.6 seconds to go.

