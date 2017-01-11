Georgia to open 2020 season in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 3: Brian Herrien #35 of the Georgia Bulldogs carries the ball for a 19 yard touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Georgia Dome on September 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2016 Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs will play the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2020 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game is set to be played on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, which is Labor Day. The Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game has been held at the Georgia Dome since its inception, but will move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium next year.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is still under construction in downtown Atlanta, but it will open later this year and is scheduled to host the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, the 2019 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LIII), and the 2020 NCAA Men's Final Four.

Georgia was 8-5 (4-4 SEC East) this year and finished third in the SEC East. Virginia went 2-10 (1-7 ACC Coastal) in 2016 and finished sixth in the ACC's Coastal division.

The Bulldogs hold a 9-7-3 advantage in all-time matchups against the Cavaliers, with two meetings, which the teams split, coming in Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowls. Virginia beat Georgia in the 1995 game and Georgia got revenge and beat Virginia in the 1998 game.

Georgia will continue the string of SEC teams to appear in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game. Since the game was first played in 2008, an SEC Team has appeared in all 11 games (two games were played in 2012 and 2014). SEC teams have also won 9 of the 11 games.

Georgia played Boise State in the 2011 game, but lost 35-21. The Bulldogs also appeared in this past season's kickoff game, beating North Carolina 33-24.

Boise State's victory was one of only two wins by non-SEC teams in the game so far. The other win was by Clemson. Clemson beat Auburn in one of the two 2012 games.

West Virginia and Florida State are also scheduled to appear in a Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game in 2020, the first version of the game to not feature an SEC team.

Every version of the game so far has featured at least one ranked team with seven of the matchups, including both of Georgia's appearances, featuring two teams that were ranked.

That streak is set to continue with Alabama and Florida State scheduled to appear in one of next year's games. Georgia Tech and Tennessee are scheduled to meet in the other.

Only time will tell if that streak will be in tact and continue with Georgia's game in three years.

Washington and Auburn are scheduled to face off in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game in 2018.

Alabama and Duke are scheduled to play in the game in 2019.

Teams that play in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game battle for The Old Leather Helmet Trophy, which is traditionally worn by the head coach and players of the victorious game on the field after the final whistle.

2020 will be Virginia's first appearance in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. Kickoff time for the matchup has yet to be announced and tickets will be sold closer to the time of the game from each school's ticket office. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.

