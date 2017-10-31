Georgia Tops Alabama as No.1 in First College Football Playoff Rankings

uga (Photo: uga)

There's a new number one in college football, and its the Georgia Bulldogs. The College Football Playoff Committee released their first selections for this year's playoff rankings and Georgia (8-0) comes out as number one, and Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0) follows at number 2.

Number three is Notre Dame (7-1) rounding out the top four is Clemson (7-1).

Oklahoma and Ohio State were the next two in the selection committee's initial top 25. The final rankings that will determine the participants in the College Football Playoff semifinals come out Dec. 3.

