Georgia tops TCU 31-23 in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Dec 30, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Liberty Bowl.

MEMPHIS, TENN. - Junior running back Nick Chubb led the way for the Georgia Bulldogs with 142 rushing yards and a touchdown in Georgia's (8-5) 31-23 win over the TCU Horned Frogs in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Friday.

The teams traded punts on the first two drives of the game, but on Georgia's second possession, QB Jacob Eason hit WR Isaiah McKenzie for a 77 yard pass that got the Bulldogs within the TCU 10 yard line. Two plays later, RB Sony Michel ran the ball in from four-yards out for the first score of the game.

TCU (6-7) would fumble away the ensuing drive, but Georgia was not able to take advantage and punted on their next possession.

TCU was able to take the lead after K Brandon Hatfield hit a 40-yard field goal at the end of a 14-play drive that took five-and-a-half minutes of game time and QB Kenny Hill ran in for a touchdown from 10 yards out. The Horned Frogs would miss the extra point, but led 9-7 after the first quarter.

With 9:15 left in the second quarter, Hill found WR John Diarse for a 10 yard touchdown pass. Hatfield made the extra point and gave TCU a 16-7 lead.

About eight minutes of game time later, Eason found Michel for a 33 yard touchdown. A completed extra point made it 16-14 Horned Frogs.

TCU would fumble away their second drive of the half and Georgia was able to take over on their 48 with 23 seconds left in the half.

The Bulldogs were able to make it down to the TCU 36 where K Rodrigo Blankenship attempted a 53-yard field goal, but it was blocked by DT L.J. Collier to preserve the Horned Frogs 16-14 lead at the half.

It wouldn't take long for Georgia to grab the lead, as on their first drive of the third quarter, Eason led a 52-yard drive that took 12 plays and 6 minutes and 36 seconds of game time and ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to WR Javon Wims that made the score 21-16.

TCU would respond on their next drive when Hill hit Diarse for their second touchdown combination of the game, this time from nine yards out. With 2:08 left in the third, TCU led 23-21.

Georgia's next drive would take the game into the fourth quarter and end with a Blankenship 30-yard field goal to make the score 24-23.

Georgia would add one more score before the end of the bowl game when Chubb ran in from 13 yards out with 2:48 remaining.

A turnover on downs on TCU's next drive combined with a 27-yard rush from Chubb on the final drive of the game would seal the Liberty Bowl victory for UGA.

Eason was 12 of 21 for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the game and McKenzie had four receptions for 103 yards to lead Georgia.

For TCU, Hill was 18 of 27 for 146 yards and two touchdowns, RB Kyle Hicks ran 15 times for 88 yards and WR Isaiah Graham had three receptions for 37 yards.

This was Georgia third bowl win in a row. They beat Penn State in the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl and Louisville in the 2014 Belk Bowl.

This loss means TCU will end the year with a losing record for only the third time in head coach Gary Patterson's 16 years at the helm of the program.

Georgia will open up the 2017 season on September 2 against Camellia Bowl Champion Appalachian State. TCU opens up the same day against Jackson State from the FCS.





