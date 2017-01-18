Georgia, Wisconsin governors make bet on NFC Championship

Nathan Deal (Photo: AP)

While the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers will be playing for a spot in Super Bowl LI this weekend, the governors Georgia and Wisconsin have a few different items on the line.

Governor Nathan Deal (R-Georgia) and Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) have each wagered a few items that represent their state on the game.

According to a post on Gov. Deal's Facebook page, he has wagered ice-cold Coke, chili dogs from the Varsity, peach pies from Dickey Farms in Crawford Co., some Georgia peanuts and two six-packs of Tropicalia beer from Creature Comforts.

Gov. Walker has put two six-packs of Leinenkugel's Wisconsin Red Pale Ale, a box of assorted chocolates from Seroogy's Chocolates, jars of liquid and spreadable crystal raw honey from Wisconsin Natural Acres, artisan cheeses, crackers and sausage from around the state and a pair of Travel Wisconsin Old Fashioned Glasses.

As for whether he will be giving up the assortment of treats, Gov. Deal is fairly confident in the Falcons.

"Given the Atlanta Falcons' stellar season under the leadership of Coach Dan Quinn and soon-to-be MVP and Pro Bowler Matt Ryan, I'm confident Falcons' fans will be celebrating another win on Sunday," Deal said in the Facebook post. "The additional five Falcons named to the 2017 Pro Bowl roster-Vic Beasley Jr., Matt Bryant, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones and Alex Mack-will help ensure a strong victory, bringing the Packers' winning streak and season to an end."

Gov. Walker, however, feels he will be enjoying some peach pie and Coke when he is back in Wisconsin.

"The Green Bay Packers are on a roll and have what it takes to go all the way this season," Walker said in the Facebook post. "The Falcons are going to be a tough opponent, but with the leadership of Mike McCarthy, the dedication and teamwork of the players, and, of course, our secret weapon - Aaron Rodgers, I am confident the Packers will pull out yet another 'W' in Atlanta."

Falcons and Packer fans will have to wait and see which team comes out on top on Sunday. Kickoff at the Georgia Dome is at 3:05 p.m. and the game can be watched on Fox.

