Georgia women win SEC home opener over Texas A&M 69-59

uga (Photo: uga)

ATHENS, GA. - The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (9-6, 1-1 SEC) took down the Texas A&M Lady Aggies (11-4, 1-1 SEC), 69-59, in their SEC home opener at Stegeman Coliseum Thursday night.

The Bulldogs had control throughout the game, as they jumped out to a 14-6 lead with 3:27 left in the first quarter before end the quarter with a 20-10 lead.

Georgia would end the second quarter on a 12-3 run and held a 40-23 halftime lead.

Texas A&M would get within 5 with 3:49 left in the third, but they would not get any closer and at the end of the penultimate quarter, Georgia led 50-43.

The Lady Aggies would get the deficit down to six twice in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they would get. The game would end with a 69-59 score in favor of the Lady Bulldogs.

"We had a few really good practices lately and what I saw today was a focused team," Georgia head coach Join Taylor said. "Everybody made a play when we needed them to. We sustained their run and that is a pretty good team out there."

Four Georgia players hit double digits in points with junior Mackenzie Engram leading the way with 19 points. The other players in double digits were Simone Costa and Pachis Roberts, who had 13 points each, and Caliya Robinson, who had 11 points.

The Lady Bulldogs will be back on the court Sunday at noon when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores at Stegeman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

