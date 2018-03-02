GHSA & Gisa State Final 4 Tournament Scores

GHSA & Gisa State Final basketball tournament scores for games played on Friday, March 2
GHSA Boys Final 4:
4A Semi-finals at Fort Valley State
Upson-Lee 52 Sandy Creek 51
St. Pius X 66 Baldwin 61
GHSA Girls Final 4:
A Private Semi-finals at Columbus State
Holy Innocents 51 Stratford 32
Gisa Girls Final 4:
AA Semi-finals at Mercer University
Brentwood 51 Crisp Academy 48 (Overtime)
AAA Semi-finals at Mercer University
Pinewood 38 Trinity Christian-Dublin 33
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs