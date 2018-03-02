WMAZ
GHSA & Gisa State Final 4 Tournament Scores

WMAZ 9:38 PM. EST March 02, 2018

GHSA & Gisa State Final basketball tournament scores for games played on Friday, March 2

GHSA Boys Final 4:

4A Semi-finals at Fort Valley State

Upson-Lee 52  Sandy Creek 51

St. Pius X 66  Baldwin 61

GHSA Girls Final 4:

A Private Semi-finals at Columbus State

Holy Innocents 51  Stratford 32

Gisa Girls Final 4:

AA Semi-finals at Mercer University

Brentwood 51  Crisp Academy 48 (Overtime)

AAA Semi-finals at Mercer University

Pinewood 38  Trinity Christian-Dublin 33

