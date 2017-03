GHSA releases 2017 football schedules

Georgia High School Athletics Logo (Photo: GHSA)

The GHSA released football schedules for all 419 schools that play football in the association Wednesday and here are the schedules for schools in central Georgia.

Houston County

8/17: at Jones County (at Mercer, Corky Kell Classic)

8/25: vs. Peach County

8/31: vs. Eagle's Landing

9/08: vs. Veterans

9/15: vs. Warner Robins

9/22: vs. Spalding

9/29: vs. Lee Co.

10/13: vs. Coffee

10/27: at Northside (at McConnell-Talbert Stadium)

11/03: at Valdosta

Northside

8/18: at Warner Robins (at McConnell-Talbert Stadium)

8/25: vs. Henry Co.

9/01: vs. Westside

9/08: at Lanier

9/15: at Ware Co.

9/28: vs. Macon Co.

10/06: vs. Valdosta

10/13: at Lee Co.

10/20: at Coffee

10/27: vs. Houston Co. (at McConnell-Talbert Stadium)

Veterans

8/18: vs. Northgate

8/24: vs. Dublin

9/01: vs. Worth Co.

9/08: at Houston Co. (at Freedom Field)

9/14: vs. Howard

9/22: at Perry

10/06: vs. Bainbridge

10/13: at Thomas Co. Central

10/20: at Harris Co.

10/27: vs. Warner Robins (at Freedom Field)

Jones Co.

8/17: vs. Houston Co. (at Mercer, Corky Kell Classic) \

8/25: vs. Washington Co.

9/08: at Locust Grove

9/15: at Woodland, Stockbridge

9/22: vs. Eagle's Landing

9/29: vs. Hampton

10/13: vs. Union Grove

10/20: at Ola

10/27: vs. Stockbridge

11/03: vs. Dutchtown

Americus-Sumter

8/25: vs. Crisp Co.

9/10: vs. Dooly Co.

9/08: at Lee Co.

9/15: at Westover (at Mills Stadium)

9/22: vs. Northside, Columbus

9/29: vs. Cairo

10/13: vs. Shaw

10/19: at Hardaway (at Columbus Memorial Stadium)

10/28: At Columbus (at Kinnett Stadium)

11/03: vs. Carver, Columbus

Howard

8/18: at Westside (at the Ed Defore Sports Complex [EDSC])

8/26: at Mt. de Sales (at Mercer)

9/01: vs. Central (at the EDSC)

9/08: Rutland (at the EDSC)

9/14: at Veterans

9/29: at West Laurens

10/05: vs. Perry (at the EDSC)

10/20: at Upson-Lee

10/27: vs. Spalding (at Henderson Stadium [HS])

11/03: vs. Mary Persons (at the EDSC)

Mary Persons

8/17: vs. Lee Co. (at Mercer, Corky Kell Classic)

8/25: vs. Jackson

9/01: vs. Washington

9/08: vs. Forest Park

9/15: vs. Peach Co.

9/29: at Spalding (at Griffin Memorial Stadium)

10/06: vs. Upson-Lee

10/20: vs. West Laurens

10/27: at Perry

11/03: at Howard (at the EDSC)

Perry

8/25: at Rutland (at the EDSC)

9/08: at Peach Co.

9/15: Harris Co.

9/22: vs. Veterans

9/28: at Dougherty (at Mills Stadium)

10/05: at Howard (at the EDSC)

10/13: at Upson-Lee

10/20: vs. Spalding

10/27: vs. Mary Persons

11/03: at West Laurens

Upson-Lee

8/26: at Shaw (at Kinnett Stadium)

9/01: at Columbus (at Kinnett Stadium)

9/08: vs. Griffin

9/15: vs. Callaway

9/22: vs. Jordan

10/06: at Mary Persons

10/13: vs. Perry

10/20: vs. Howard

10/27: at West Laurens

11/03: at Spalding (at Griffin Memorial Stadium)

West Laurens

8/25: at Wayne Co.

9/01: at Dodge Co.

9/08: vs. Vidalia

9/15: vs. South Effingham

9/22: vs. Warner Robins

9/29: vs. Howard

10/06: at Spalding (at Griffin Memorial Stadium)

10/20: at Mary Persons

10/27: vs. Upson-Lee

11/03: vs. Perry

Baldwin

8/18: at Hancock Central

8/25: vs. Wilkinson Co.

9/08: at Washington Co.

9/15: at Griffin (at Griffin Memorial Stadium)

9/22: vs. Evans

10/06: vs. Richmond Academy

10/13: vs. Thomson

10/20: at Burke Co.

10/27: at Hephzibah

11/03: vs. Cross Creek

Crisp Co.

8/18: at Dooly Co.

8/25: at Americus-Sumter

9/01: vs. Turner Co.

9/15: vs. Rutland

9/22: vs. Spencer

9/29: at Brooks Co.

10/13: at Monroe (at Mills Stadium)

10/20: at Cook

10/27: vs. Dougherty

11/03: vs. Worth Co.

Central

8/26: vs. FPD (at Mercer)

9/01: at Howard (at the EDSC)

9/08: vs. Southwest (at HS)

9/15: at Northeast (at HS)

9/22: vs. Kendrick (at HS)

9/29: at Pike Co.

10/05: vs. Peach Co.

10/13: at Jackson

10/19: vs. Rutland (at HS)

10/27: at Westside

Peach Co.

8/25: at Houston Co. (at Freedom Field)

9/01: vs. Warner Robins

9/08: vs. Perry

9/15: at Mary Persons

9/22: at Westside (at the EDSC)

10/05: at Central

10/13: vs. Rutland

10/20: vs. Kendrick

10/27: vs. Pike Co.

11/03: vs. Jackson

Rutland

8/25: vs. Perry (at the EDSC)

9/01: vs. Northeast (at Thompson Stadium [TS])

9/08: at Howard (at the EDSC)

9/15: at Crisp Co.

9/22: vs. Jackson (at TS)

9/29: at Kendrick (at Columbus Memorial Stadium)

10/06: vs. Westside (at the EDSC)

10/13: at Peach Co.

10/19: at Central (at HS)

11/02: vs. Pike Co. (at HS)

Westside

8/18: vs. Howard (at the EDSC)

8/25: at Southwest (at the EDSC)

9/01: at Northside (at McConnell-Talbert Stadium)

9/15: vs. B.E.S.T. Academy (at the EDSC)

9/22: vs. Peach Co. (at the EDSC)

9/29: at Jackson

10/06: at Rutland (at the EDSC)

10/20: vs. Pike Co.

10/27: vs. Central

11/02: vs. Kendrick (at the EDSC)

Bleckley Co.

8/18: vs. Clinch Co.

8/25: vs. Hawkinsville

9/01: at Treutlen

9/08: at Wilcox Co.

9/22: vs. Northeast

9/29: at Dublin

10/06: vs. Washington Co.

10/13: at East Laurens

10/27: vs. Dodge Co.

11/03: at Southwest (at HS)

Dodge Co.

8/18: at Vidalia

9/01: vs. West Laurens

9/08: vs. Appling Co.

9/15: at Dooly Co.

9/22: vs. Southwest

9/29: at Northeast (at TS)

10/06: vs. Dublin

10/13: at Washington Co.

10/20: vs. East Laurens

10/27: at Bleckley Co.

Dublin

8/18: vs. Tattnall Co.

8/24: at Veterans (at Freedom Field)

9/01: vs. Wilkinson Co.

9/08: at Swainsboro

9/22: at East Laurens

9/29: vs. Bleckley Co.

10/06: at Dodge Co.

10/13: vs. Southwest

10/20: at Northeast (at TS)

11/03: vs. Washington Co.

East Laurens

8/18: vs. Toombs Co. (at Georgia Southern)

8/24: vs. Johnson Co.

9/01: vs. Montgomery Co.

9/08: at Tattnall Square Academy

9/22: vs. Dublin

9/29: at Washington Co.

10/13: vs. Bleckley Co.

10/20: at Dodge Co.

10/27: vs. Southwest

11/03: at Northeast (at TS)

Northeast

8/25: at Lamar Co.

9/01: at Rutland (at TS)

9/08: vs. Twiggs Co. (at TS)

9/15: vs. Central (at HS)

9/22: at Bleckley Co.

9/29: vs. Dodge Co. (at TS)

10/06: at Southwest (at HS)

10/20: vs. Dublin (at TS)

10/27: at Washington Co.

11/03: vs. East Laurens (at TS)

Southwest

8/25: vs. Westside (at the EDSC)

9/01: vs. Manchester (at HS)

9/08: at Central (at HS)

9/14: vs. Spalding (at HS)

9/22: at Dodge Co.

10/06: vs. Northeast (at HS)

10/13: at Dublin

10/20: vs. Washington Co.

10/27: at East Laurens

11/03: vs. Bleckley Co. (at HS)

Washington Co.

8/25: at Jones Co.

9/01: at Burke Co.

9/08: vs. Baldwin

9/15: vs. Evans

9/29: vs. East Laurens

10/06: at Bleckley Co.

10/13: vs. Dodge Co.

10/20: at Southwest

10/27: vs. Northeast

11/03: at Dublin

Johnson Co.

8/24: at East Laurens

9/01: at Groves (at Garden City Stadium)

9/08: vs. Wilkinson Co.

9/15: vs. Savannah Country Day

9/29: at Wheeler Co.

10/06: vs. Jenkins Co.

10/13: vs. Montgomery Co.

10/20: at Emanuel County Institute

10/27: vs. Treutlen

11/03: Region 3-A Play-In

Treutlen

8/18: at GMC

8/25: vs. Portal

9/01: vs. Bleckley Co.

9/15: at Savannah Christian (at Pooler Stadium)

9/22: vs. Emanuel County Institute

9/29: at Jenkins Co.

10/06: vs. Montgomery Co.

10/20: at Wheeler Co.

10/27: at Johnson Co.

11/03: Region 3-A Play-In

Wheeler Co.

8/18: at Central, Talbotton

8/25: at GMC

9/01: vs. Jenkins Co.

9/08: at Montgomery Co.

9/15: vs. Glascock Co.

9/22: at Portal

9/29: vs. Johnson Co.

10/06: at Emanuel County Institute

10/20: vs. Treutlen

11/03: Region 3-A Play-In

Crawford Co.

8/25: at St. Anne-Pacelli

9/01: at Glascock Co.

9/15: at Central, Talbotton

9/22: vs. Hawkinsville

9/29: at Taylor Co.

10/06: at Macon Co.

10/13: vs. Dooly Co.

10/20: vs. Schley Co.

10/27: at Region Crossover

11/03: Region 4-A Play-In

Dooly Co.

8/18: Crisp Co.

8/25: at Macon Co.

9/01: at Americus-Sumter

9/15: vs. Dodge Co.

9/22: at Schley Co.

10/06: vs. Hawkinsville

10/13: at Crawford Co.

10/20: vs. Taylor Co.

10/27: at Region Crossover

11/03: Region 4-A Play-In

Hawkinsville

8/25: at Hawkinsville

9/01: vs. Wilcox Co.

9/08: vs. FPD

9/15: vs. Schley Co.

9/22: at Crawford Co.

10/06: at Dooly Co.

10/13: at Taylor Co.

10/20: vs. Macon Co.

10/27: at Region Crossover

11/03: Region 4-A Play-In

Macon Co.

8/25: vs. Dooly Co.

9/01: vs. Irwin Co.

9/08: at Fitzgerald

9/15: at Taylor Co.

9/28: at Northside (at McConnell-Talbert Stadium)

10/06: vs. Crawford Co.

10/13: vs. Schley Co.

10/20: at Hawkinsville

10/27: at Region Crossover

11/03: Region 4-A Play-In \

FPD

8/26: at Central (at Mercer)

9/01: vs. Brookstone

9/08: at Hawkinsville

9/15: vs. Warren Co.

9/29: vs. Twiggs Co.

10/06: at Wilkinson Co.

10/13: at Stratford Academy

10/20: at Tattnall Square Academy

10/27: vs. Mt. de Sales Academy

11/03: Region 7-A Play-In

Mt. de Sales

8/18: at St. Anne-Pacelli

8/26: vs. Howard (at Mercer)

9/08: vs. Social Circle

9/15: at Aquinas

9/29: vs. Stratford Academy

10/06: vs. Tattnall Square Academy

10/13: vs. Wilkinson Co.

10/20: at Twiggs Co.

10/27: at FPD

11/03: Region 7-A Play-In

Stratford

8/25: at Savannah Country Day

9/01: vs. Landmark Christian

9/08: vs. Atklinson Co.

9/22: at Lincoln Co.

9/29: at Mt. de Sales

10/06: vs. Twiggs Co.

10/13: vs. FPD

10/20: at Wilkinson Co.

10/27: at Tattnall Square Academy

11/03: Region 7-A Play-In

Tattnall Square Academy

8/25: at Wilcox Co.

9/08: vs. East Laurens

9/15: vs. St. Anne-Pacelli

9/22: at Washington-Wilkes

9/29: at Wilkinson Co.

10/06: at Mt. de Sales

10/13: at Twiggs Co.

10/20: vs. FPD

10/27: vs. Stratford

11/03: Region 7-A Play-In

Twiggs Co.

8/25: vs. Toombs Co.

9/01: at Cambridge Christian, Fla.

9/08: at Northeast (at TS)

9/15: at Greene Co.

9/29: at FPD

10/06: at Stratford

10/13: vs. Tattnall Square Academy

10/20: vs. Mt. de Sales

10/27: vs. Wilkinson Co.

11/03: Region 7-A Play-In

Wilkinson Co.

8/25: at Baldwin

9/01: at Dublin

9/08: at Johnson Co.

9/15: at Hancock Central

9/29: vs. Tattnall Square Academy

10/06: vs. FPD

10/13: at Mt. de Sales

10/20: vs. Stratford

10/27: at Twiggs Co.

11/03: Region 7-A Play-In

Georgia Military College

8/18: vs. Treutlen

8/25: vs. Wheeler Co.

9/08: at Schley Co.

9/15: at Oglethorpe Co.

9/29: vs. Temple

10/13: at Glascock Co.

10/20: at Riverside Military

10/27: vs. Montgomery Co.

