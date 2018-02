GHSA State Tournament Pairings for February 27 & 28

13WMAZ Eyewitness Sports (Photo: WMAZ)

GHSA State tournament games featuring Central Georgia schools:

Tuesday, February 27

Girls

Bowden at Telfair County 5 PM

Peach Co. at Franklin Co. 6 PM

Prince Avenue at Stratford 7 PM

Dodge Co. at Model

Wheeler Co. at Greenville

Wilcox Co. at Terrell Co.

Boys

Westside at Hart County 6 PM

Macon Co. at Central-Talbotton 6 PM

Manchester at Wilkinson Co. 6 PM

Warner Robins at Lithonia 6:30 PM

Cartersville at Baldwin 6:30 PM

Upson-Lee at LaFayette 7 PM

Central at Morgan Co. 7 PM

© 2018 WMAZ-TV