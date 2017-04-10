5 things you probably didn't know about the coveted green jacket at The Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: An "Arnold's Army" pin is displayed on a Green Jacket during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2017 Getty Images)

It's one of the most unique, coveted pieces of clothing in all of sports: the green jacket.

The winner of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club is awarded the green jacket, along with a pretty generous purse (in 2017, the winner will receive just under $2 million).

While the winner of The Masters has to play the best round of golf in his life just to put on the jacket, there's still some strict rules he must follow, and the jacket has a pretty interesting history.

Here are five interesting facts about the green jacket:

1. Enjoy it, because you have to bring it back

Masters winners receive a temporary jacket at the ceremony, and then an actual tailored jacket is given to The Masters Champion. The champion, who becomes an honorary member of Augusta National Golf Club, gets to keep the jacket for a year. But when he returns to the course for the next tournament, he must return it and can only wear it while at the club. Gary Player famously broke this rule in 1962 when he forgot the jacket and kept it for awhile in South Africa.

2. Win twice, you have to put it on yourself

Everything was dandy until 1966. Every year, the previous year's Masters winner would put the green jacket on the new champion. However, in 1966, Jack Nicklaus became the the first repeat champion at Augusta National. Co-founder Bobby Jones said he and the other founder, Cliff Roberts, spoke and decided Nicklaus would put the jacket on himself. While that is the official rule from the founders' mouths, the chairman has become known to help repeat winners, like Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods, get their green jackets on.

3. What are you wearing?

The first green jackets were heavy wool and made from Brooks Uniform Co. in New York. The jackets have been made from several other manufactures, including Nordstrom, Cullum Department Store, and others. Now, the jackets are made by Hamilton Tailoring Co. of Cincinnati. They are a lot cooler now, too.

4. 50 shades of green

The exact color of the green jacket is Pantone342, according to Golf.com. Interesting fact about that color, it's also the same color as the Whole Foods Market logo.

5. They get lost

Green Jackets have mysteriously appeared at thrift stores and in memorabilia auctions. One of the biggest mysteries is the green jacket that was sold at a thrift store in 1994 for $5. On Sunday, that green jacket was sold for over $139K. Augusta National Golf Club has authenticated the jacket, but won't reveal whose it might possibly be.

