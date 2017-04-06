Dustin Johnson withdraws from Masters

Dustin Johnson of the United States walks to the clubhouse after announcing his withdrawl during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2017 Getty Images)

AUGUSTA - World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Masters after injuring his back earlier this week.

Johnson was at the home he was renting for the week Wednesday afternoon when he took a "serious" fall down some stairs, injuring his lower back, according to his agent.

“It sucks. I want to play,” Johnson said to USA TODAY. “I’m playing probably the best golf of my career and this is one of my favorite tournaments. To have a freak accident happen yesterday afternoon, it sucks. It really does. I want to play. This issue is I just can't swing."

Johnson initially said he would play after the fall and even warmed up and walked to the first tee for his 2:03 p.m. tee time, but pulled out at the last minute.

Johnson had been resting and was taking an anti-inflammatory medication and icing his back to prepare for a hopeful start today.

The other two golfers in his group, Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker continued play after Johnson withdrew.

Johnson was on a roll coming into the Masters, having won his past three starts.

