Play suspended for rest of Monday at Augusta National, patrons evacuated

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Play was suspended for the remainder of Monday at Augusta National at 2:30 p.m. and patrons were asked to evacuate as rain and storms continued to persist and the city was placed under a tornado watch.

Organizers reevaluated the radar and decided to suspend play after previously suspending it earlier in the day. When Augusta was placed under a tornado watch, patrons were forced to evacuate and told to seek shelter.

Play will resume Tuesday and the schedule is not expected to be affected. Monday is an official practice day for the Masters Tournament, which begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Organizers asked all patrons to leave the grounds earlier in the day because of the rain and heavy winds in the area. They were allowed to return at 1:45 p.m. before getting asked to leave for the rest of the day.

11Alive Sports' Kim Smith said some people leaving the course were disappointed because they only had a one-day practice round badge.

This is the biggest week in the golfing world and it is dampened by the rain. The Masters is the first major tournament of the PGA Tournament season.

Storms started around noon in Augusta as sirens started going off on the golf course and announcers asked patrons to seek shelter and leave the premises.

