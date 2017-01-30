Gonzaga moves to No. 1 for second time in school history

Przemek Karnowski #24, and Jordan Mathews #4 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs cheer on their teammates during the game against the Pepperdine Waves at Firestone Fieldhouse on January 28, 2017 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images) (Photo: Josh Lefkowitz, 2017 Getty Images)

Gonzaga, the last unbeaten team in Division I, moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll for the second time in school history.

The Zags (22-0) jumped up from third when Villanova and Kansas both were beaten in a week when seven of the top 10 lost.

Gonzaga received 46 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel Monday. The Zags were No. 1 for the last three weeks of the 2012-13 season.

Gonzaga is the fifth team to reach No. 1 this season joining Duke, Kentucky, Villanova and Baylor.

Baylor (20-1), one of the three top 10 teams to not lose, jumped from fifth to second. The Bears had six first-place votes and were one point ahead of Kansas (19-2), which dropped one place after losing at West Virginia before winning at Kentucky. The Jayhawks had nine first-place votes.

FULL AP TOP 25 (First place votes in parentheses)

1. Gonzaga, 22-0 (46)

2. Baylor, 20-1 (6)

3. Kansas, 19-2 (9)

4. Villanova, 20-2 (4)

5. Arizona, 20-2

6. Louisville, 18-4

7. West Virginia, 17-4

8. Kentucky, 17-4

9. Virginia, 16-4

10. Wisconsin, 18-3

11. UCLA, 19-3

12. North Carolina, 19-4

13. Oregon, 19-3

14. Cincinnati, 19-2

15. Florida State, 18-4

16. Butler, 18-4

17. Maryland, 19-2

18. St. Mary's (Cal.), 19-2

19. South Carolina, 17-4

20. Notre Dame, 17-5

21. Duke, 16-5

22. Creighton, 19-3

23. Purdue, 17-5

24. Florida, 16-5

25. Northwestern, 18-4

Dropped Out of Rankings: Xavier

Also Receiving Votes: Southern Methodist (69), Xavier (67), Southern California (29), Wichita State (8), Akron (5), Middle Tennessee State (5), VCU (3), Virginia Tech (2), Illinois State (2), New Mexico State (2), Utah (1), Iowa State (1)

