Harvick wins Atlanta Pole

HAMPTON, Ga. (March. 3, 2017) – Kevin Harvick claimed just his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a qualifying time of 29.118 Friday night.

Harvick last won the pole at AMS in 2014 and finished 19th in that late-season event. His lone checkered flag came in his first race at the 1.54-mile track, back in 2001.

Harvick nipped Ryan Newman, whose seven poles at Atlanta are tied with Buddy Baker for most all-time, with a lap speed of 190.398 mph. Newman went around in 29.199 seconds (189.870 mph).

Kyle Busch (29.202) and Ricky Stenhouse (29.356) are on the second row. Brad Keselowski was fifth (29.367).

Dawsonville native Chase Elliott made the final round of qualifying and will start 11th. Two-time defending race champion Jimmie Johnson qualified 18th. He was 16th last year and came from the back of the field after missing qualifying in 2015 for those two wins.

