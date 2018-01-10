Hawks knock off Nuggets for 11th win

DENVER (AP) - Dennis Schroder had 19 points and 10 assists, Taurean Prince scored 16 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 100-97 on Wednesday night, ending a 10-game road losing streak.



Kent Bazemore scored 14 points and Ersan Ilyasova had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks, who never trailed after the first quarter.



Atlanta (11-30) has the worst record in the NBA and entered the night tied for the fewest road wins. The Hawks posted their fourth road victory this season. Denver had won 11 of 13 home games since early November.



The Hawks had twice lost by one point during their five-game Western Conference swing. They closed out this win by outscoring Denver 28-19 in the fourth quarter, forcing five turnovers in the period.



Gary Harris had 25 points but was the only Denver player to shoot well from the field. Nikola Jokic had nine points, 12 rebounds and seven assists but was 4 of 21 shooting and missed all eight of his 3-pointers.



Denver trailed by 10 in the third, got within two late in period but missed its first six shots of the fourth. The Hawks extended the lead to 93-81 on a layup and jumper by Malcolm Delaney.



The Nuggets made a small run to get within eight but Atlanta responded with a 9-2 run to lead 102-87 with 3:29 left.



Denver made just 6 of 24 3-pointers in the first half and shot 37.3 percent from the field overall. Atlanta took advantage and led by as many as 10 and 54-46 at halftime. The Hawks

host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV