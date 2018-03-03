WMAZ
High School Basketball Final Four Scores

H.S Basketball Final Four (Warner Robins and Westside)

Jonathan Perez, WMAZ 1:02 AM. EST March 04, 2018

5A Boys: 

Warner Robins : 77

Clarke Central 55

3A Boys:

Westside: 52

Jenkins: 49

