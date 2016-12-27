WMAZ
Close

High School Basketball Recap Dec. 27

Jeff Vinton, WMAZ 11:30 PM. EST December 27, 2016

Two tournaments are taking place Tuesday, the United Bank Holiday Classic at Mary Persons High School in Forsyth and the Copeland Christmas Classic at Northeast High School in Macon. 

Here's what happened at Mary Persons. 

The Perry High School boys faced off against Putnam County. It was a close game throughout, but Perry came out on top, 58-57. 

Highlights: 

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Westside Lady Seminoles took the court at Mary Persons next and they were also facing off against Putnam Co., and Putnam Co. prevailed, 51-47. 

Highlights: 


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The FPD girls took the court at Northeast High School in Macon against Locust Grove in the Copeland Christmas Classic. FPD won 44-34, and the Vikings' Kate Patterson scored her 1000th point in her high school career during the game.

Highlights: 

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other Scores: 

Pike Co. Girls          28 

Perry Girls                64 

--------------------------------

Pike Co. Boys          46 

Whitewater Boys     56

--------------------------------- 

Upson-Lee Girls      22

McIntosh Girls          67 

----------------------------------

Northside Boys        68 

McIntosh Boys          55 

-----------------------------------

Westside Boys         80 

Spain Park Boys      74

------------------------------------

Dublin Girls               45 

Taylor Co. Girls         43

------------------------------------- 

Mary Persons Girls   39 

Monticello Girls          41 

-------------------------------------- 

Mary Persons Boys    86 

Luella Boys                  56 

---------------------------------------

Dublin Girls                  45

Taylor Co. Girls            43

--------------------------------------- 

Rutland Boys                73

Dutchtown Boys           74 

----------------------------------------

Rutland Girls                 75

Laney Girls                    72 

-----------------------------------------

More scores and highlights to come tonight. Stay tuned to 13 WMAZ and keep your computer on 13WMAZ.com!

(© 2016 WMAZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories