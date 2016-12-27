High School Basketball Recap Dec. 27

Georgia High School Athletics Logo (Photo: GHSA)

Two tournaments are taking place Tuesday, the United Bank Holiday Classic at Mary Persons High School in Forsyth and the Copeland Christmas Classic at Northeast High School in Macon.

Here's what happened at Mary Persons.

The Perry High School boys faced off against Putnam County. It was a close game throughout, but Perry came out on top, 58-57.

Highlights:

The Westside Lady Seminoles took the court at Mary Persons next and they were also facing off against Putnam Co., and Putnam Co. prevailed, 51-47.

Highlights:





The FPD girls took the court at Northeast High School in Macon against Locust Grove in the Copeland Christmas Classic. FPD won 44-34, and the Vikings' Kate Patterson scored her 1000th point in her high school career during the game.

Highlights:

Other Scores:

Pike Co. Girls 28

Perry Girls 64

Pike Co. Boys 46

Whitewater Boys 56

Upson-Lee Girls 22

McIntosh Girls 67

Northside Boys 68

McIntosh Boys 55

Westside Boys 80

Spain Park Boys 74

Dublin Girls 45

Taylor Co. Girls 43

Mary Persons Girls 39

Monticello Girls 41

Mary Persons Boys 86

Luella Boys 56

Dublin Girls 45

Taylor Co. Girls 43

Rutland Boys 73

Dutchtown Boys 74

Rutland Girls 75

Laney Girls 72

