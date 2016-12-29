High School Basketball Recap Dec. 29

Georgia High School Athletics Logo (Photo: GHSA)

Holiday tournament action is still going on as we get closer and closer to 2017 and here's how central Georgia teams fared in the gym today.

Tattnall Square Academy hosted the Tattnall Square Christmas Classic with both the Trojan boys and girls facing off against Burke Co.

In the boys' game, Burke Co. came out on top 77-61.

HIGHLIGHTS:

And in the girls matchup, the Lady Bears topped the Lady Trojans 64-53.

HIGHLIGHTS:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here are the results of the other central Georgia teams on Thursday:

Stratford Girls 73

Schley Co. Girls 33

------------------------------------

Stratford Boys 69

Schley Co. Boys 52

-------------------------------------

South Paulding Boys 62

Warner Robins Boys 55

--------------------------------------

OT:

Central Boys 54

Morrow Boys 48

---------------------------------------

Westside Boys 77

Oak Ridge (Fla.) Boys 76

----------------------------------------

Central Girls 48

Greenville Girls 42

-----------------------------------------

Perry Girls 51

Putnam Co. Girls 44

------------------------------------------

Perry Boys 57

Whitewater Boys 35

--------------------------------------------

Maynard Jackson Girls 54

Dodge Co. Girls 50

---------------------------------------------

