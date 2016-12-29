WMAZ
Close

High School Basketball Recap Dec. 29

Jeff Vinton, WMAZ 11:49 PM. EST December 29, 2016

Holiday tournament action is still going on as we get closer and closer to 2017 and here's how central Georgia teams fared in the gym today. 

Tattnall Square Academy hosted the Tattnall Square Christmas Classic with both the Trojan boys and girls facing off against Burke Co. 

In the boys' game, Burke Co. came out on top 77-61. 

HIGHLIGHTS: 

And in the girls matchup, the Lady Bears topped the Lady Trojans 64-53. 

HIGHLIGHTS:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here are the results of the other central Georgia teams on Thursday: 

Stratford Girls        73 

Schley Co. Girls    33 

------------------------------------

Stratford Boys         69 

Schley Co. Boys     52 

------------------------------------- 

South Paulding Boys     62 

Warner Robins Boys      55 

-------------------------------------- 

OT:

Central Boys     54 

Morrow Boys     48

---------------------------------------

Westside Boys                  77 

Oak Ridge (Fla.) Boys     76

----------------------------------------

Central Girls              48 

Greenville Girls         42

-----------------------------------------

Perry Girls                 51 

Putnam Co. Girls     44

------------------------------------------

Perry Boys                 57

Whitewater Boys      35

--------------------------------------------

Maynard Jackson Girls     54 

Dodge Co. Girls                 50

---------------------------------------------

               

 

(© 2016 WMAZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories