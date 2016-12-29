High School Basketball Recap Dec. 29

Holiday tournament action is still going on as we get closer and closer to 2017 and here's how central Georgia teams fared in the gym today.
Tattnall Square Academy hosted the Tattnall Square Christmas Classic with both the Trojan boys and girls facing off against Burke Co.
In the boys' game, Burke Co. came out on top 77-61.
HIGHLIGHTS:
And in the girls matchup, the Lady Bears topped the Lady Trojans 64-53.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Here are the results of the other central Georgia teams on Thursday:
Stratford Girls 73
Schley Co. Girls 33
Stratford Boys 69
Schley Co. Boys 52
South Paulding Boys 62
Warner Robins Boys 55
OT:
Central Boys 54
Morrow Boys 48
Westside Boys 77
Oak Ridge (Fla.) Boys 76
Central Girls 48
Greenville Girls 42
Perry Girls 51
Putnam Co. Girls 44
Perry Boys 57
Whitewater Boys 35
Maynard Jackson Girls 54
Dodge Co. Girls 50
