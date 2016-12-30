WMAZ
Close

High School Basketball Recap Dec. 30

Christmas basketball tournament

WMAZ 12:46 AM. EST December 31, 2016

Tattnall Square Academy hosted the 2016 Christmas Tournament and here are your highlights and scores from Central Georgia teams. 

-------------------------------------

Tattnall Square Girls 64

Uniovn Grove  Girls 46

---------------------------------------

Tattnall Square Boys 44

Union Grove Boys  47

----------------------------------------

Schley County Girls 20
Fairview Girls 65

---------------------------------------

Schley County Boys 34

Chattanooga Christian Boys 42

-----------------------------------------

 

(© 2016 WMAZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories