High School Basketball Recap Dec. 30

Tattnall Square Academy hosted the 2016 Christmas Tournament and here are your highlights and scores from Central Georgia teams.
-------------------------------------
Tattnall Square Girls 64
Uniovn Grove Girls 46
---------------------------------------
Tattnall Square Boys 44
Union Grove Boys 47
----------------------------------------
Schley County Girls 20
Fairview Girls 65
---------------------------------------
Schley County Boys 34
Chattanooga Christian Boys 42
-----------------------------------------
