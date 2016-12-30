High School Basketball Recap Dec. 30

Georgia High School Athletics Logo (Photo: GHSA)

Tattnall Square Academy hosted the 2016 Christmas Tournament and here are your highlights and scores from Central Georgia teams.

-------------------------------------

Tattnall Square Girls 64

Uniovn Grove Girls 46

---------------------------------------

Tattnall Square Boys 44

Union Grove Boys 47

----------------------------------------

Schley County Girls 20

Fairview Girls 65

---------------------------------------

Schley County Boys 34

Chattanooga Christian Boys 42

-----------------------------------------

(© 2016 WMAZ)