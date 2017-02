13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

The Warner Robins Demonettes claimed the Region 1, 5A championship defeating Bainbridge 56-51.

The boys also came out at Region Champs as they defeated Veterans 61-41.

Stratford Eagles claim the Region 1, 7A title game off a Nadia Reese buzzer beater three pointer to beat FPD 33-31.

The Tattnall Boys lost the Region 1-7A Title game to Aquinas 47-40.

