High School Basketball Recap Jan. 21st

A couple of high schools took the floor on Saturday. Here are the scores.
SCORES
Warner Robins Girls 60
Northside Girls 48
Warner Robins Boys 86
Northside Boys 76
Twiggs Co. vs Wilkinson Co. Postponed (Weather)
Stratford vs. Windsor Postponed (Weather)
Southwest Girls 50
Bleckley Co. 54
Southwest Boys 60
Bleckley Co. 74
Northeast Girls 35
Central Girls 44
Northeast Boys 56
Central 93
Schley Co. Girls 28
Mount de Sales 59
Paideia Girls 34
Tattnall Girls 43
