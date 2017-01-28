High School Basketball Recap Jan 28th

A couple of teams took the court on Saturday and here are the scores!
Veterans Boys 57
Warner Robins Boys 78
Veterans Girls 41
Warner Robins Girls 63
------------------------
Perry Boys 53
Dooly Co. Boys 55
Perry Girls 64
Dooly Co. Girls 44
------------------------
Dodge Co. Girls 73
Hawkinsville Girls 57
Dodge Co. Boys 54
Hawkinsville 61 Boys
-------------------------
Treutlen Boys 90
Montgomery Co. Boys 65
