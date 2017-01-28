High School Basketball Recap Jan 28th

13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

A couple of teams took the court on Saturday and here are the scores!

Veterans Boys 57

Warner Robins Boys 78

Veterans Girls 41

Warner Robins Girls 63

------------------------

Perry Boys 53

Dooly Co. Boys 55

Perry Girls 64

Dooly Co. Girls 44

------------------------

Dodge Co. Girls 73

Hawkinsville Girls 57

Dodge Co. Boys 54

Hawkinsville 61 Boys

-------------------------

Treutlen Boys 90

Montgomery Co. Boys 65

