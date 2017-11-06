(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Southwest High Battled Washington County in the first game and the Patriots used a game winning touchdown pass with 5 seconds left on fourth down to beat the Golden Hawks.

The Golden Hawks led 3-0, and the Patriots found a way to win the game to walk-off and advance to the playoffs as Jordan Slocum threw a touchdown pass to Montez Askew on the last play of the game.

Southwest will play Screven County on Saturday in the first round of the GHSA Double A playoffs.

