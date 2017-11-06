WMAZ
Southwest Walks-off with last Second TD Win to make it to Playoffs

Southwest and WaCo battle for playoff spot

WMAZ 12:37 AM. EST November 07, 2017

Southwest High Battled Washington County in the first game and the Patriots used a game winning touchdown pass with 5 seconds left on fourth down to beat the Golden Hawks. 

The Golden Hawks led 3-0, and the Patriots found a way to win the game to walk-off and advance to the playoffs as Jordan Slocum threw a touchdown pass to Montez Askew on the last play of the game. 

Southwest will play Screven County on Saturday in the first round of the GHSA Double A playoffs. 

 

 

