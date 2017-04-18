High School Soccer: Veterans Takes Down Warner Robins

13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

It was a class 5A battle between the Veteran Lady Warhawks who were ranked 3, and the Warner Robins Demonettes who were ranked 10th.

Veterans takes down the Demonettes 5-0 and sweep Warner Robins on the year.

Daniell Coumbs, Maranda Kirrat and Janeyce Brown each recorded goals in the win.

-----------

The boys took the pitch after and Veterans also beat Warner Robins 7-1. They are undefeated in region play and claim the region championship.

Max Wilkins scored three times, and Cameron Dobbs also scored on the night.

The boys and girls will host Stratford at Freedom Field on Friday.

