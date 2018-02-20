High school tournament schedule for February 21 & 22

State Tournament Pairings for Central Georgia teams:
Wednesday, February 21
Girls
Central at Tattnall County 5 PM
Pierce Co. at Peach Co. 6 PM
Early Co. at Dodge Co. 6 PM
Washington Co. at Fitzgerald 6 PM
Baldwin at Carver-Columbus 6 PM
Taylor Co. at Terrell Co. 6 PM
Tattnall at Calvary Day 6PM
Landmark Christian at Stratford 6:30 PM
Northside at Lovejoy 7 PM
Upson-Lee at Henry Co. 7 PM
Macon Co. at Wilcox Co. 7 PM
Wednesday, February 21
Boys
Crisp Co. at Westside 6 PM
Drew Charter at Wilkinson Co. 6PM
Thursday, February 22
Boys
Long Co. at Central 6 PM
Vidalia at Washington Co. 6 PM
Eagles Landing at Warner Robins 6 PM (at Veterans High School)
Americus-Sumter at Baldwin 6 PM
Stratford vs. Greenforest 6PM (at Redan High School)
Dooly Co. at Central-Talbotton 6 PM
Terrell Co. at Macon Co. 6 PM
GMC at Woodville-Tompkins 6 PM
Dublin at Thomasville 6:30 PM
Salem at Upson-Lee 7 PM
