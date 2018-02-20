High school tournament schedule for February 21 & 22

sports (Photo: WMAZ)

State Tournament Pairings for Central Georgia teams:

Wednesday, February 21

Girls

Central at Tattnall County 5 PM

Pierce Co. at Peach Co. 6 PM

Early Co. at Dodge Co. 6 PM

Washington Co. at Fitzgerald 6 PM

Baldwin at Carver-Columbus 6 PM

Taylor Co. at Terrell Co. 6 PM

Tattnall at Calvary Day 6PM

Landmark Christian at Stratford 6:30 PM

Northside at Lovejoy 7 PM

Upson-Lee at Henry Co. 7 PM

Macon Co. at Wilcox Co. 7 PM

Wednesday, February 21

Boys

Crisp Co. at Westside 6 PM

Drew Charter at Wilkinson Co. 6PM

Thursday, February 22

Boys

Long Co. at Central 6 PM

Vidalia at Washington Co. 6 PM

Eagles Landing at Warner Robins 6 PM (at Veterans High School)

Americus-Sumter at Baldwin 6 PM

Stratford vs. Greenforest 6PM (at Redan High School)

Dooly Co. at Central-Talbotton 6 PM

Terrell Co. at Macon Co. 6 PM

GMC at Woodville-Tompkins 6 PM

Dublin at Thomasville 6:30 PM

Salem at Upson-Lee 7 PM

