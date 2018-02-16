High school tournament scores for Friday, February 16

GHSA State Basketball Tournament scores reported to 13WMAZ for Friday, February 16:
Girls
Tattnall 41 Savannah Country Day 36
Central 59 Jenkins 32
Northside 49 Glynn Academy 29
Peach Co. 61 Islands 35
Laney 80 Northeast 41
Johnson, Savannah 60 Rutland 33
Model 70 Putnam Co. 64
Bradwell 42 Houston Co. 28
Taylor Co. 40 Washington-Wilkes 33
Wayne Co. 43 Warner Robins 33
Josey 63 Bleckley Co. 31
Ware Co. 62 Veterans 24
Americus-Sumter 54 Perry 32
Carver-Columbus 57 West Laurens 32
Upson-Lee 67 Westover 62
Boys
Upson-Lee 65 Northside, Columbus 34
Dooly Co. 68 Hancock-Central 62
Warner Robins 96 Ware Co. 63
Laney 66 Dodge Co. 53
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs