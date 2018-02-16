WMAZ
Close

High school tournament scores for Friday, February 16

High school basketball highlights (February 16)

WMAZ 11:47 PM. EST February 16, 2018

GHSA State Basketball Tournament scores reported to 13WMAZ for Friday, February 16:

Girls

Tattnall 41  Savannah Country Day 36

Central 59 Jenkins 32

Northside 49  Glynn Academy 29

Peach Co. 61  Islands 35

Laney 80  Northeast 41

Johnson, Savannah 60 Rutland 33

Model 70  Putnam Co. 64

Bradwell 42  Houston Co. 28

Taylor Co. 40  Washington-Wilkes 33

Wayne Co. 43  Warner Robins 33

Josey 63  Bleckley Co. 31

Ware Co. 62  Veterans 24

Americus-Sumter 54  Perry 32

Carver-Columbus 57  West Laurens 32

Upson-Lee 67  Westover 62

Boys

Upson-Lee 65  Northside, Columbus 34

Dooly Co. 68  Hancock-Central 62

Warner Robins 96  Ware Co. 63

Laney 66  Dodge Co. 53

 

 

 

© 2018 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories