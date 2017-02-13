4 central Georgians bring home wrestling state championships

Georgia High School Athletics Logo (Photo: GHSA)

MACON - Four central Georgians won individual high school wrestling state championships at the Macon Centreplex this weekend.

Tattnall Square Academy's Christian Rodgers won in Class 1A's 220 lb. division, West Lauren's Vincent Manella won in Class 4A's 106 lb. division and his teammate Cameron Butler won in Class 4A's 160 lb. division, and Northside's Dashawn Farber won in Class 6A's 132 lb. division.

Rodgers won his state championship after his opponent, Knox Allen from Commerce, retired due to injury 1:29 into the match. Rodgers came in second in last year's state championship meet last year and was a major part of the Trojans' football team, which advanced to the semifinals this past season after an undefeated regular season. You can learn more about him here.

Manella, who finished 38-1 on the year, won his state championship on a technical fall, which means he was up by 15 points over his opponent, Dan Puac of Gilmer. A technical fall automatically ends the match. Manella won the match 19-4.

Butler's championship came on a decision as he defeated his opponent, Mason Corbett of Jefferson, 12-9.

Farber's win was also on a decision. He beat Miles Paramore of Valdosta 11-4.





Places were awarded to the top six finishers in each weight division in each classification. 20 central Georgians finished within the top six places in their respective weight classes. Here's how they finished:

Cameron Mack, Dublin, 4th place, Class 2A, 126 lbs.

Dejuan Blackshear, Dublin, 5th place, Class 2A, 132 lbs.

Christian Grauberger, Dodge Co., 2nd place, Class 2A, 138 lbs.

Jared Cannon, Dodge Co., 5th place, Class 2A, 160 lbs.

Zyshonne Holliman, East Laurens, 2nd place, Class 2A, 182 lbs.

Zacharie Pryor, Northeast, 5th place, Class 2A, 182 lbs.

Lavadrick Turner, Dublin, 5th place, Class 2A, 195 lbs.

Cam'ron McCloud, Dodge Co., 6th place, Class 2A, 195 lbs.

Tavores Pearson, Westside, 4th place, Class 3A, 182 lbs.

Logan McGowan, West Laurens, 2nd place, Class 4A, 120 lbs.

Evan Stokes, West Laurens, 5th place, Class 4A, 126 lbs.

Blake Beasley, West Laurens, 2nd place, Class 4A, 145 lbs.

Joseph Horne, West Laurens, 4th place, Class 4A, 285 lbs.

Carl Whitehead, Perry, 6th place, Class 4A, 285 lbs.

Julian Farber, Veterans, 2nd place, Class 5A, 106 lbs.

Michael Mort, Veterans, 5th place, Class 5A, 132 lbs.

Nick Nelson, Jones Co., 6th place, Class 5A, 138 lbs.

Jacob Pierce, Veterans, 5th place, Class 5A, 160 lbs.

Kori Walker, Veterans, 4th place, Class 5A, 182 lbs.

Reed Vincent, Houston Co., 2nd place, Class 6A, 138 lbs.

There were no team state champions from central Georgia, but here are how teams from this area finished:

1A:

Tattnall Square Academy, 14th place, Score: 24.0

Crawford Co., 20th place (tie), Score: 10.0

FPD, 30th place (tie), Score: 5.0

Mt. de Sales, 32nd place (tie), Score: 0.0

2A:

Dodge Co., 10th place, Score: 35.5

Dublin, 13th place, Score: 29.0

East Laurens, 22nd place, Score: 15.0

Northeast, 27th place, Score: 8.0

Washington Co., 30th place (tie), Score: 0.0

3A:

Westside, 27th place, Score: 9.0

Central, 29th place, Score: 6.0

4A:

West Laurens, 3rd place, Score: 133.5

Perry, 29th place, Score: 12.0

Mary Persons, 38th place, Score: 3.0

Baldwin, 41st place, Score: 1.0

5A:

Veterans, 9th place, Score: 68.0

Jones Co., 28th place, Score: 15.0

Warner Robins, 31st place, Score: 8.0

6A:

Northside, 19th place, Score: 27.5

Houston Co., 21st place (tie), Score: 26.0

You can find the full results of this weekend's state championship meet by clicking here.

