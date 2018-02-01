Athlete of the Week: Allie Gordon

It's time to turn the spotlight on a student who's doing an incredible job in the field and in the classroom.

Allie Gordon is a Tattnall Square Academy senior.

"I have an anatomy test tomorrow, so I'll probably go home and study that," she said.

For Gordon, basketball is great, but the books are never far from her mind.

"I just work hard in school and I know what it takes," Gordon said.

That hard works paid off to the tune off an "A" average. This fall she inked a college scholarship deal to play softball at the next level.

"I'm going to Belhaven University and I'm not sure what I'm going to major in…I'm really just trying to see the opportunities when I get there,” she said.

She's always seen softball as her main athletic opportunity. It’s a talent she's worked for, but comes naturally.

Todd Whetzel is the athletic director

"Allie’s an all-state performer in softball and has been for several years,” he said. "Nearly every offensive record we have here at Tattnall, her name is at the top of the list or very close to it."

She's not too shabby in basketball either. Allie recently earned her 1000th point as a Trojan.

"Allie just loves to play and comes up big in big moments. [She] had a career high 30 points this year in a big game," Whetzel exclaimed.

"We're kind of having an up and down season and it hasn't been steady, but we know what it takes to win so we just got to come out and do that," Allie said.

With Allie as a leader on the team and in the classroom, there's a good chance Tattnall will finish strong on the hardwood.

Allie never takes a season off from sports. She consistently earns a trip to the state track meet in shot put.

