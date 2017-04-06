Athlete of the Week April 6: Alyssa Key

WARNER ROBINS - Every Thursday, the 13WMAZ Sports team turns their spotlight on a central Georgia student-athlete who shines on and off of their field of play. This week, meet a soccer player who is scoring goal on the pitch and surpassing goals in the classroom. Her name is Alyssa Key and she is our Athlete of the Week.

The Warner Robins Demonettes soccer team is having a historical run on the pitch thanks to powerful offense led by sophomore Alyssa Key.

"Alyssa is not very vocal, she's real quiet," Warner Robins head coach Brian Watts said. "She more or less leads by example and she's great to coach, she does whatever you ask her to do. The players see that and see how easy it is for her to do the things she does and it causes them to want to work harder as well."

Last match out versus region mates Bainbridge, the attacking midfielder scored six goals and currently owns the school record for goals in a single season with 43 and counting, something Alyssa says is more a team achievement than an individual one.

"Our team is a lot more closer than we've been in previous years," Key said. "We're passing and getting out wide more and opening up. I was trying to help some other people score but I guess I was just at the right place at the right time and had opportunities so I took them."

Keys is a beast on the pitch and is just as aggressive in the classroom with a 92% average, a stat that means more to her than goals and assists.

"Grades are just as important because you need them to succeed in the classroom as well to get into the colleges you want to," Key said.

The Demonettes are currently ranked in the GHSA 5A classification top 10 for the first time since 2011 and with Key holding the keys, anything is possible.

"For the team, I'm hoping we can get second in our region so we'll be able to play in the state playoffs," Key said.

"We have a pretty strong sophomore class and (Key is) leading that class," Watts said. " (I am) looking forward to this year and next two years as well it's going to be exciting times here."

The Demonettes return to the pitch Friday after some time off due to spring break. They will face off against their crosstown rival, the Northside Lady Eagles.

